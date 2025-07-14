UPDATE: Suspicious package sent to Nanaimo RCMP turned out to be toys and books

Detachment building on Prideaux Street was closed July 11 and explosive disposal unit was called in

A suspicious package delivered to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment building last week turned out to be toys and books.

The detachment building on Prideaux Street was closed to the public the afternoon of Friday, July 11, after the delivery of a package wrapped in duct tape, with no return address.

RCMP closed part of the building, including public access, and called in the explosive disposal unit. The package was examined and deemed not to be a threat.

"Inside the package was an assortment of toys and books. The sender was located and apologized for the alarm caused by the package," noted a police press release.