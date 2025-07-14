 Skip to content
UPDATE: Suspicious package sent to Nanaimo RCMP turned out to be toys and books

Detachment building on Prideaux Street was closed July 11 and explosive disposal unit was called in
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
suspicious-package
The Nanaimo RCMP detachment building was closed to the public last week due to the delivery of a suspicious package. (Photo submitted)

A suspicious package delivered to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment building last week turned out to be toys and books.

The detachment building on Prideaux Street was closed to the public the afternoon of Friday, July 11, after the delivery of a package wrapped in duct tape, with no return address.

RCMP closed part of the building, including public access, and called in the explosive disposal unit. The package was examined and deemed not to be a threat.

"Inside the package was an assortment of toys and books. The sender was located and apologized for the alarm caused by the package," noted a police press release.

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

