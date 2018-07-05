UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 50 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 50 per cent contained, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“The wind is expected to pick up this afternoon though, so that’s a concern,” said Donna MacPherson, information officer for the Coastal Fire Centre.

The fire remains at 84 hectares in size, burning 18 kilometres northwest of Sooke near Tugwell Creek.

Today, there are 74 firefighters on scene, along with seven helicopters, two water tankers and other heavy equipment. There will also be an incident team in Sooke throughout the day.

Smoke has been reported in Victoria, and MacPherson said it is likely that the smoke drifted from the Tugwell fire. She expects the air quality to start improving by this afternoon, should firefighters continue to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but B.C. Wildfire Services suspect it was human-caused.

To report a Wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555.



