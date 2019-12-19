UPDATE: Man wanted on Canada wide warrant arrested in Alberta
Number ‘6’ between eyebrows and both sides of eyes, large ‘X’ on upper right cheek
Noah Lodge, 35, last seen in Langford on Dec. 15 and wanted on a Canada wide warrant, has been located and arrested by police in Alberta. (West Shore RCMP)
A man with recognizable facial tattoos wanted across Canada was located and arrested in Alberta, say West Shore RCMP.
Noah Hodge, 35, was last reported to be near the 1000-block of McCallum Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Hodge is a Caucasian male, has dark blonde hair with a blonde goatee, and green eyes. He’s five-foot-10 and 176 pounds, with a medium build.
Hodge has face and neck tattoos, including the number ‘6’ between his eyebrows and on both sides of his eyes, as well as a large ‘X’ on his upper right cheek.
West Shore RCMP thanks the public for their help.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com
@iaaronguillen
