UPDATE: Man wanted on Canada wide warrant arrested in Alberta

A man with recognizable facial tattoos wanted across Canada was located and arrested in Alberta, say West Shore RCMP.

Noah Hodge, 35, was last reported to be near the 1000-block of McCallum Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Hodge is a Caucasian male, has dark blonde hair with a blonde goatee, and green eyes. He’s five-foot-10 and 176 pounds, with a medium build.

Hodge has face and neck tattoos, including the number ‘6’ between his eyebrows and on both sides of his eyes, as well as a large ‘X’ on his upper right cheek.

West Shore RCMP thanks the public for their help.

