UPDATE: Man wanted on Canada wide warrant arrested in Alberta

Number ‘6’ between eyebrows and both sides of eyes, large ‘X’ on upper right cheek

Noah Lodge, 35, last seen in Langford on Dec. 15 and wanted on a Canada wide warrant, has been located and arrested by police in Alberta. (West Shore RCMP)

A man with recognizable facial tattoos wanted across Canada was located and arrested in Alberta, say West Shore RCMP.

Noah Hodge, 35, was last reported to be near the 1000-block of McCallum Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP bike unit arrests two suspects with vehicle stolen from Surrey

Hodge is a Caucasian male, has dark blonde hair with a blonde goatee, and green eyes. He’s five-foot-10 and 176 pounds, with a medium build.

Hodge has face and neck tattoos, including the number ‘6’ between his eyebrows and on both sides of his eyes, as well as a large ‘X’ on his upper right cheek.

West Shore RCMP thanks the public for their help.

READ MORE: Woman injured during West Shore RCMP arrest prompts police watchdog investigation

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Noah Lodge, 35, is wanted on a Canada wide warrant and believed to be in Greater Victoria as he was last seen in Langford on Sunday, Dec. 15. (West Shore RCMP)

Previous story
BREAKING: Oak Bay father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years
Next story
Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision

Just Posted

BREAKING: Oak Bay father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

UPDATE: Man wanted on Canada wide warrant arrested in Alberta

Number ‘6’ between eyebrows and both sides of eyes, large ‘X’ on upper right cheek

Man with sword arrested at gunpoint in Victoria

Suspect transported to West Shore RCMP due to pre-existing warrant

Residents choose to move out of Langford building after structural concerns raised

Engineer of 11-storey apartment being investigated for building code violations

Victoria Cool Aid Society faces holiday gift shortage for its patrons

Cool Aid has less than half of the required gifts for people staying in its shelters

VIDEO: McKenzie Interchange leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Selection of stories for Dec. 19

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

Cannabis cookies, vapes, beverages, creams arriving in B.C. stores

24 licensed products initially, says Liquor Distribution Branch

Up to 60 cm of snow expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Most Read