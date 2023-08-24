UPDATE: Wildfire near Armstrong under control

BC Wildfire made ‘significant progress’ on Baker Forest Service fire on Thursday

Update: 8:30 p.m.:

The Baker Forest Service wildfire is under control.

“BC Wildfire has made significant progress today and has marked the status of the wildfire as Under Control. Crews were on scene today with 11 personnel on site this morning supported by three helicopters,” reads a release from the Spallumcheen Township.

The Township Emergency Operation Centre stated it will cease communication for this evening (Aug. 24) and the nest release will come on Friday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m.

Original story:

Firefighters have gotten a handle on the blaze burning in Spallumcheen.

The Baker Forest Service wildfire is held at 1.7 hectares.

Located near Kendry Creek, the fire was sparked Monday, Aug. 21 by lightning (suspected).

“Due to the challenging terrain; helicopters have been shuttling in the firefighters to undertake ground attack along with aerial helicopter support to battle this fire,” the Township of Spallumcheen said.

Four attack crews provided ground coverage supported by two helicopters Wednesday morning.

“The cooler wet weather has helped crews manage the fire and work the perimeter which has allowed them to get a better idea of the size,” Spallumcheen reports.

The Township thanks BC Wildfire crews “who are working this extremely difficult fire for your dedication and quick response which has helped to prevent a rapid spread of the fire and keep our community safe.”

