UPDATED: Access restored to Port of Vancouver after protest blocks trucks

Dozens of protesters waving Palestinian flags blockaded two entry points this morning

Access to the Port of Vancouver has been restored after dozens of protesters with Palestinian flags and banners set up blockades at two entry points this morning.

An email from senior communications adviser Alex Munro says protesters at both the Clark Drive and Commissioner Street entrances have “moved on.”

He says access to the port has been “fully restored.”

In an earlier notice obtained by The Canadian Press, the port authority says police were on-site and protesters were allowing personal vehicles to leave the port, but they’re otherwise blocking access at the two entry points.

A statement issued by protesters says they were calling on the Canadian government to immediately enact an arms embargo on Israel.

Traffic camera photos on the City of Vancouver website earlier showed semi-trucks waiting in a line near the port’s entrance, but updated images around 12:30 p.m. show the intersection cleared and traffic flowing.

The Vancouver port is Canada’s largest, facilitating trade of about $305 billion in goods annually and generating $11.9 billion in annual Gross Domestic Product.

READ ALSO: Liberal hate crime, Gaza stance leads Muslim council to cancel Trudeau meeting