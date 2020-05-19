Explosive device removed from motel in Duncan

Falcon Nest Motel evacuated; residents returned Monday evening

The area around a motel in Duncan was evacuated on Monday after an explosive device was located and removed safely by the RCMP.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a call at the Falcon Nest Motel and found an improvised explosive device during their execution of a search warrant.

The motel and the area around it were evacuated.

At a news conference on Tuesday, RCMP Const. Carlie McCann said the Explosive Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland assisted in the removal of the device, allowing residents and employees to return to the motel on Monday evening.

“A firearm, ammunition, illicit drugs and what is believed to be stolen material were also seized during the search,” she said.

“A man from Duncan, who is not being named at this point but is known to police, was arrested at the scene and it’s expected that appropriate charges will be laid. The explosive device was detonated safely by the explosive disposal unit.”

McCann said the police were called to the hotel for service, and determined during their investigation that a search warrant was needed.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this event,” said Const. Pam Bolton, the media relations officer for the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment.

“These situations can be dynamic but with the assistance from both the North Cowichan Fire Department and EDU, it allowed for a quick and safe resolution.”

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe
Next story
Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Victoria businesses open as province enters phase two of COVID-19 response

Salons, retail opening to public again

Funding available for Greater Victoria charities dedicated to helping those in need

United Way Greater Victoria, Victoria Foundation now accepting applications for $1.635M

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Nearly 300 tickets issued to drivers in Greater Victoria

COVID-19 scales back Saanich Fair

Organizers hope to return with a traditional fair next year

Officers find unconscious driver after truck crashes into Langford rock wall

West Shore RCMP investigates potential impairment after narcotics found in vehicle

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

Cowichan Valley branch of the Canadian Mental Heath Association on probation

Misconduct by board, management among the complaints

Resident concerns abundant over parking lot homeless tent site at Island arena

Theft, harm to nearby trails top of mind for those who lives nearby in Chemainus

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Explosive device removed from motel in Duncan

Falcon Nest Motel evacuated; residents returned Monday evening

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

Most Read