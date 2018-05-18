Beach Drive is re-opened after a crash near Ripon Road early this morning (May 18) (Twitter photo @OakBayCop)

UPDATED: Five youth taken to hospital after late night crash on Beach Drive

Oak Bay public works called in to repair infrastructure damage early next week

Beach Drive is re-opened after a crash near Ripon Road late last night (May 18).

Oak Bay Police say five youth in the car were taken to hospital with varying injuries after a crash around 11:20 p.m.

“As members were arriving they thought they were coming upon a fatal collision based on the scene,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. Fortunately that wasn’t the case, the driver and four passengers were taken to hospital with varying injuries.

“The driver was sober and fortunately it appears that all were using seatbelts which as likely the reason the injuries weren’t much worse,” Bernoties said.

The file is still under investigation, including using reconstruction and aerial photos “given the serious nature of the file”.

“We try to be extra cautious when there are so many kids involved with so many injuries. You only have the scene once and you don’t want to lose that evidence,” Bernoties said. Beach Drive was closed for several hours for the comprehensive investigation.

Oak Bay public works was notified and expects to deal with damaged infrastructure in the area early next week.

“We’re just so thankful that everyone had their seatbelts on and it wasn’t much worse,” Bernoties said. “Now a long weekend is upon us and we hope that local parents will talk with their kids about this incident and what was done right and what maybe wasn’t so we don’t have these types of incidents in our community again.”

Long weekends, particularly the Victoria Day holiday that leads into the summer season, tends to see a spike in traffic crashes.

“It’s something that sweeps the province if not the country, the long weekend summer road safety issues,” Bernoties said. “People can expect to see us out tonight and throughout the weekend.”

 

