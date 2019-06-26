UPDATED: Wanted man facing sex-related charges arrested by Sidney North Saanich RCMP

West Shore RCMP asked for the public’s help locating Richard Tom, 32, earlier this month

UPDATED: Wanted man Richard Tom was arrested Tuesday on the Saanich Peninsula.

On June 2, the West Shore RCMP sent out a release asking for the public’s help in locating the 32-year-old, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for sex-related charges.

On June 25, Tom was located on the Saanich Peninsula and with the help of the Sidney North Saanich RCMP, was arrested.

Tom is charged with four counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inviting sexual touching, police said in a news release earlier this month. A warrant for his arrest was issued on May 31.

