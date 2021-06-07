Upgrades will make a splash at Saanich’s Rutledge Park

Access to upgrades will ‘bring community together’ and allow better utilization of park

There will soon be a little more summer fun to enjoy at Saanich’s Rutledge Park.

The Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association (QCHCA) will upgrade the playground, install washrooms, and create a splash pad at the park bordered by Rutledge Street and Cloverdale Avenue.

QCHCA has been championing upgrades for many years at the public park that is used by people of all ages and abilities.

For the past 15 years, QCHCA has hosted concerts for emerging bands throughout the summer and Saanich helped fund these initiatives.

“These events happen in Rutledge more often because it’s such a big park and there is a natural slope where a stage is put up. People come and bring picnics, we have face painting and clowns and various things going on. It’s a lovely community builder, with about 800 to 1,000 people attending,” said Susan Haddon, president of QCHCA.

On those evenings the community association would rent washrooms, however, they have been pushing for proper public washrooms for a long time now. “We’re very excited that it’s happening now because we think it’s an essential service,” said Haddon, adding that these concerts were instrumental in highlighting the need for upgrades at the park.

In 2016 Saanich applied for a Canada 150 Infrastructure Program grant but Rutledge Park wasn’t selected to receive funding. A new grant opportunity came up and the district applied for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program that they were then approved for.

Haddon is also an advocate for ensuring that everybody has access to green space and believes that the improvements will help bring everyone together.

“Bringing the community together in parks has been critical during this COVID period especially. It’s where we meet, it’s where we make friends, it’s where children learn to socialize and where they learn about nature and why one might want to protect it,” said Haddon.

