Uplands house raided, wrapped gifts stolen in Grinch-style break-in

Last week’s boat fire at Oak Bay Marina is under investigation. The boat will now be towed to Sidney for demolition. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The Oak Bay Police Department’s week started with officers attending Monday’s rare boat fire in Oak Bay Marina and ended with a Grinch-style break-and-enter in Uplands on Sunday.

The latter report came in when residents who were away last week returned to their home in the 3000-block of Beach Drive to find the house had been ransacked and many items were missing, including wrapped Christmas gifts.

A forensic team attended the scene and an investigation is underway.

Monday’s early-morning boat fire, which was reported at about 4:30 a.m., destroyed a 42-foot wooden cabin cruiser at the end of “G” dock in Oak Bay Marina. The boat was totalled and if it wasn’t at the end of that finger, it would have been docked a lot closer to other boats and would have likely spread, said Oak Bay Fire Chief Darren Hughes. Nonetheless, the heat from the fire was powerful enough to damage the nearest side of the next boat over.

No one was on board as the owner is out of country. The hull remained intact and the ship seaworthy enough to be towed to Sidney, where it will be disposed of.

Police reported one DUI, from early Saturday (late Friday) at 3:30 a.m. when an Oak Bay officer observed a grey 2015 Mazda 5 turn eastbound on Fairfield Road from Memorial Crescent in a suspicious manner.

Police pulled the driver over and determined they were impaired. The driver was served with a 90-day driving prohibition and their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

This week three Oak Bay residents reported items removed from unlocked vehicles. They were in the 700-block of Newport Avenue, the 2000-block of Carnarvon Street and the 1500-block of Clive Drive.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday police apprehended a man behind Oak Bay Recreation Centre who was in possession of bolt-cutters and was attempting to remove property from the recycling bin.

It’s a type of mischief offence that Oak Bay police are seeing more frequently and is something that can occur at residences as well, Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said.

It can be worse than having empties removed, as there is an additional threat of identity theft.

“We recommend that you shred or tear all papers containing personal information prior to recycling,” Bernoties said. “You can also use a permanent dark pen to cover up confidential information. Place shredded paper in a closed or stapled paper bag, cereal box or non-corrugated box inside your blue bag.”

If possible, it’s recommended to place recyclables at the curb as close as possible to the pick-up time of 7:30 a.m. on the morning of collection day.

Police wish all a safe a happy holiday season.

