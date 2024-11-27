U.S. Ambassador to Canada approaches the end of his term with Haida Gwaii visit

David Cohen commends the Haida Nation for defending, nurturing, preserving their culture and pursuing economic development

David L. Cohen was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Canada by President Biden in 2021 and made his first trip to Haida Gwaii this November.

David L. Cohen, appointed U.S. Ambassador to Canada by President Joe Biden, is nearing the end of his term due to Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

“I’d like to express how much I’ve enjoyed my time in Canada as Ambassador. This is as good a job as you can have, and it’s been an honour of my lifetime to represent the United States and President Biden in this great country of Canada,” said Cohen.

He began his mission in Canada in December 2021 and was pleased to visit Haida Gwaii this month, becoming the first high-level foreign representative to visit since the Haida Nation gained governmental authority. On Nov. 7, Bill S-16 received royal assent in Parliament, legitimizing the Haida Nation’s inherent rights of governance and self-determination.

Cohen has vast experience in both government and the private sector. A trained lawyer, he chaired the law firm Ballard Spahr Andrews & Ingersoll and served as chief of staff to the mayor of Philadelphia for five and a half years. He was also a senior executive at Comcast for nearly 20 years.

“I have visited every province and every territory. I have now travelled over 210,000 kilometres, and I have defined what going from coast to coast to coast is all about, as I have touched the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic Ocean, and so literally have visited all of Canada,” said Cohen.

He realized a long-held dream by meeting with the leadership of Haida Gwaii in their homeland and visiting the museum and cultural centre.

“Purpose of the visit is what I learn, what I take back, and how this aids the way in which the United States will relate to the Haida Nation, in particular with its new status, what are the priorities of the Haida Nation,” said Cohen

“They include economic development. They’ve got a real focus on preservation of the land as a major priority. Obviously, forestry is the number one business, number one economic driver of the Haida Gwaii economy, and how they can maximize the revenues and growth while protecting the land. So, for example, protecting old cedars, and not just indiscriminately cutting them down because they’re valuable and there’s money to be made as a result of doing that.”

He notes that their second priority, which is still under discussion between the Canadian federal government and the Haida Nation, concerns maritime rights that are crucial for the Haida economy, especially related to fishing.

Their third focus is preserving Haida culture and language while navigating the transition to self-governance. The Haida Nation is moving from a position of limited rights regarding land and services to one where they have more control over their future, collaborating with both the B.C. Canadian governments in the process.

“They know their job is to defend, nurture and improve the well-being and the independence of the Haida Nation, and to preserve its identity and its culture and traditions and language in perpetuity into the future. I couldn’t have been more impressed, but I couldn’t have felt more welcome than I was today,” said Cohen.

“This is a community that – its leadership has its act together. They have a defined plan. They are hard at work in figuring out how to execute that plan. The leadership is incredibly responsible and sophisticated... Using an American expression, their heads are screwed on straight.”

Other ventures

Cohen was appointed as the first Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast in 2010. He says that at that time, he was among the first people to hold this title in corporate America, as the role was virtually non-existent and diversity was not considered a core value in most institutions.

“One of my favourite sayings in the diversity world is that if you can see it, you can be it. And I think that’s true in government, as well as in the media space.”

He asserts that diversity and inclusion are national security imperatives, which he observes have provided both the U.S. and Canada with a significant competitive advantage on the global stage.

During his three years as the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, he also leaned more into hockey.

“I’ve always been a great hockey fan, and I’ve taken the opportunity to create a real “hockey diplomacy” program at Mission Canada.”

In January 2024, he hosted the inaugural Ambassador's Challenge Cup to promote cross-border collaboration between allied nations. The event involved members from the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC, and the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, bringing together diplomats, military personnel, and hockey enthusiasts from both countries to showcase team spirit and friendly competition.

He was proud to have travelled to Haida Gwaii and uncovered tremendous diversity throughout Canada.

“I’m bound and determined to get out of the Ottawa bubble," said Cohen.

He found that meeting Canadians in their homes and local spaces allowed him to understand their perspectives, interests and requirements from the U.S. better. It also helped him advocate for U.S. positions in a way that resonated more with the local language.

He states the trade relationship between the United States and Canada is robust, with $3.4 billion exchanged daily in goods and services, supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the border.

“It is a trade relationship that is the envy of the rest of the world,” he added.

Additionally, the U.S. and Canada collaborate closely in defence as NATO allies, sharing intelligence and working together to protect North America and the Arctic.

Cohen quoted President Biden, saying, “The United States has no better or more important friend, partner or ally than Canada, and I think that defines our relationship, which is we are the best of friends, partners and allies.”