U.S.-flagged vessel finds itself stranded on Vancouver Island beach

Coast Guard: 80-foot pleasure craft sustained damage to hull

Curious onlookers gathered around a pleasure-craft which found itself stranded on Parksville Bay Beach on Aug. 11 before it was towed away by the Canadian Coast Guard.

An 80-foot vessel sporting a U.S. flag became stranded at the beach in Parksville Bay on Aug. 11, drawing in plenty of beach goers curious for a look.

The boat sustained damage to its hull and purposefully grounded itself on the beach, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

"The vessel was deemed stable and there were no reports of marine pollution as a result of the hull damage or grounding," the Coast Guard told the PQB News.

A Canadian Coast Guard crew out of Victoria travelled to the area in the afternoon to assist with "de-watering" the vessel in an attempt to re-float it during high tide, according to the Coast Guard.

A contractor was hired by the vessel owner to patch the hull.

The vessel was re-floated in the evening of Aug. 11 at high tide and was towed to Nanaimo for the night. It will be towed to the Lower Mainland for repairs on Aug. 12.