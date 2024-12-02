 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail bound for Canada due to Canada Post strike

Service asking customers to refrain from mailing items addressed to Canada, until further notice
The Canadian Press
web1_20241202081244-2024120208128-e4bcbb82b0b63024f8bb3c44406d3b7cbe28a35c2b19951d08b0b183869c465e
Canada Post signage and parked vehicles are seen at a Canada Post mail sorting facility during nation-wide strike action in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. The U.S. Postal Service has suspended accepting mail headed to Canada due to the strike by Canada Post workers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended accepting mail headed to Canada due to the strike by Canada Post workers.

It is asking customers to refrain from mailing items addressed to Canada, until further notice.

The move by the U.S. Postal Service comes after some 55,000 Canada Post workers walked off the job more than two weeks ago.

Canada Post says it has presented the union with a framework to reach negotiated agreements in the dispute that is threatening the busy holiday season.

It says the plan includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to Canada Post’s delivery model and shows “movement on other key issues” in the labour dispute.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says its negotiators are reviewing the proposal.

More News

Beware of Taylor Swift ticket sale scams in Vancouver: Better Business Bureau
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket sale scams in Vancouver: Better Business Bureau
Defunct Vancouver Island crypto company fined $18 million for fraud
Defunct Vancouver Island crypto company fined $18 million for fraud
Island moms weren't going to let a little construction stop Santa's visit
Island moms weren't going to let a little construction stop Santa's visit
Pop-up banner image