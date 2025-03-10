U.S. prohibition: All American alcohol to be removed from B.C. Liquor Stores

'When we look at American products, we don't even want to see them on the shelf anymore': Eby

The provincial government is expanding its removal of U.S. alcohol from B.C. Liquor Store shelves to include wine, distilled products and beer, B.C. Premier David Eby says.

The move comes about a week after Eby first announced that "Red state" alcohol products would be removed from B.C. Liquor Store shelves. He made the announcement in a Victoria B.C. Liquor Store, with a sign for United States wine behind him.

"Since then, we have seen a threat of additional tariffs on the dairy industry, an investigation into our lumber industry by the president with the aim of adding even more tariffs."

Eby said the move to remove all U.S. alcohol products is for a couple of reasons.

"One is to respond to the escalating threats that we're seeing from the United States. The other is to recognize the feeling that many British Columbians have now when we look at American products, we don't even want to see them on the shelf anymore. "

