 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

U.S. prohibition: All American alcohol to be removed from B.C. Liquor Stores

'When we look at American products, we don't even want to see them on the shelf anymore': Eby
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
250310-bpd-us-liquor
Premier David Eby announced Monday (March 10) that the province would be removing all U.S. alcohol products from B.C. Liquor Store shelves amid the trade war with the United States. He made the announcement in a Victoria B.C. Liquor Store, with a sign for United States wine behind him. (Screenshot)

The provincial government is expanding its removal of U.S. alcohol from B.C. Liquor Store shelves to include wine, distilled products and beer, B.C. Premier David Eby says.

The move comes about a week after Eby first announced that "Red state" alcohol products would be removed from B.C. Liquor Store shelves. He made the announcement in a Victoria B.C. Liquor Store, with a sign for United States wine behind him. 

"Since then, we have seen a threat of additional tariffs on the dairy industry, an investigation into our lumber industry by the president with the aim of adding even more tariffs."

Eby said the move to remove all U.S. alcohol products is for a couple of reasons. 

"One is to respond to the escalating threats that we're seeing from the United States. The other is to recognize the feeling that many British Columbians have now when we look at American products, we don't even want to see them on the shelf anymore. "

More to come. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

Canada 'betrayed' by U.S. tariffs, Premier David Eby says
Canada 'betrayed' by U.S. tariffs, Premier David Eby says
Commercial trucks driving through B.C. to Alaska could pay for the privilege: Eby
Commercial trucks driving through B.C. to Alaska could pay for the privilege: Eby