A utility installation on Charters Road may cause traffic delays on Sept. 14. (Sooke News Mirror files)

A utility installation on Charters Road may cause traffic delays on Sept. 14. (Sooke News Mirror files)

Utility work expected to cause traffic delays in Sooke

Traffic in the area of Charters Road to be impacted

A utility installation at 2170 Charters Rd. may impact traffic beginning Wednesday (Sept. 14).

According to a media advisory from the District of Sooke, two-way traffic will be maintained for the majority of the work scheduled from Sept. 14 to 21 but it is anticipated that traffic will be slower moving in that area.

Drivers are advised to allow additional time for travel and are asked to adhere to posted signage and direction from traffic control personnel.

Please note as well that traffic on Throup Road will be single-lane alternating due to work expected to be underway on Sept. 20 and 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Traffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Individuals who had been suspects in fatal stabbing in Nanaimo released without charges
Next story
Hops harvested from tiny farm near Chilliwack behind the taste of Molson Coors beer

Just Posted

Union of British Columbia Municipalities president Coun. Laurey-Anne Roodenburg of Quesnel (right) in a question-and-answer session with Coun. Jen Ford of Whistler says municipalities face a set of “massive, complex and in so many cases unprecedented” issues that require systemic changes. (Photo courtesy of Union of British Columbia Municipalities)
B.C. local governments face ‘unprecedented issues’, ‘extreme toxicity in public life’

Oak Bay council will consider third reading and adoption of the bylaw changes to allow secondary suites in the community. (Black Press Media file photo)
Secondary suites bylaw nears the finish line in Oak Bay

Local MLA Adam Olsen said the provincial government should take the concerns of municipal officials seriously even if British Columbians are electing new councils next month. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government needs to be listening to municipal delegates at UBCM convention, says Olsen

A utility installation on Charters Road may cause traffic delays on Sept. 14. (Sooke News Mirror files)
Utility work expected to cause traffic delays in Sooke