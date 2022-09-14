Utility work expected to cause traffic delays in Sooke

Traffic in the area of Charters Road to be impacted

A utility installation on Charters Road may cause traffic delays on Sept. 14. (Sooke News Mirror files)

A utility installation at 2170 Charters Rd. may impact traffic beginning Wednesday (Sept. 14).

According to a media advisory from the District of Sooke, two-way traffic will be maintained for the majority of the work scheduled from Sept. 14 to 21 but it is anticipated that traffic will be slower moving in that area.

Drivers are advised to allow additional time for travel and are asked to adhere to posted signage and direction from traffic control personnel.

Please note as well that traffic on Throup Road will be single-lane alternating due to work expected to be underway on Sept. 20 and 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.



