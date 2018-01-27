Twin Kennedy will be honoured as distinguished alumni and will also play a Feb. 7 show at Felicita’s during UVic Alumni week. Submitted

UVic Alumni Week a full slate of events

Shelagh Rogers to interview Daniel Sieberg live on stage at First Metropolitan

More than a dozen events mark the University of Victoria’s annual Alumni Week to start February.

The week kicks off with the UVic Vikes women’s and men’s basketball teams playing rare Thursday night games against rival UBC Thunderbirds, Feb. 1, at the Vikes for Life Basketball Night in CARSA performance gym.

Alumni week continues with presentations, awards, shows and entertainment.

From Feb. 2 to 4, the UVic School of Music celebrates its 50th anniversary with the New Music & Digital Media Festival.

On Feb. 5, UVic hosts the Distinguished Alumni Awards Night at the Songhees Wellness Centre, honouring 13 outstanding UVic grads, such as Ry Moran (2002), the first director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, Julie Angus (2001), scientist and best-selling author and adventurer, and country music artists Carli and Julie Kennedy (of Twin Kennedy), 2008.

On Feb. 6, UVic Chancellor Shelagh Rogers interviews Daniel Sieberg (1998) live on stage at First Metropolitan United Church. Sieberg is a former Google executive and is the author of The Digital Diet, on breaking the tech addiction, and is co-founder of Civil, a news-making platform.

On Feb. 7, Twin Kennedy is throwing a free concert at Felicita’s pub in the Student Union Building.

The Legacy Art Galleries on Yates Street hosts “Trans Hirstory in 99 Objects: The Transgender Archives meets the Museum of Transgender History & Art,” until March 29.

For more info visit http://bit.ly/UVic-Alumni-Week

Since UVic was founded, more than 130,000 people have graduated from the university including almost 68,000 who live in B.C., with about 40,000 of those in the Capital Regional District.

