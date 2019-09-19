UVic announces review into circumstances of fatal bus crash

The University of Victoria (UVic) has begun a review into the circumstances of the mid-Island bus crash that killed two first year students on Sept. 13.

Student safety is priority for the university and getting a clear understanding of what happened is important, said Gayle Gorrill, vice-president of finance and operations at UVic.

READ ALSO: Bus crash survivor petitions Justin Trudeau to fix road where classmates died

After the bus carrying 48 passengers rolled over en route to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre, the university focused on addressing the urgent needs of the students, staff and families affected by the incident. Planning for the ongoing support of those processing the events came first, but a review of the circumstances of the crash was also announced.

Gorrill noted that the RCMP investigation into the crash will provide the university with the details that will aid in the review process. In an effort to ensure such a tragedy doesn’t occur again, the method of transportation for future student trips to the research facility in Bamfield may change.

READ ALSO: UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

There is another student trip to the Bamfield Marine Research Centre scheduled for late October and the university currently has no plans to cancel it. Gorrill explained that the Bamfield Centre is a “world-class teaching and research facility” and provides great learning opportunities for students.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.