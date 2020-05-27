The University of Victoria and the Senate of Canada are hosting a two-day virtual Victoria Forum on Nov. 13 and 14, to examine issues that fall under the theme of “bridging divides in the wake of a global pandemic.” (Provided by the Victoria Forum)

UVic, Canadian senate partner to solve ‘worlds most divisive problems’ with Victoria Forum

The forum will take place virtually this November

Solutions to some of the “world’s most divisive problems” could help be solved by change-makers being brought together for the Victoria Forum.

The University of Victoria and the Senate of Canada are hosting a two-day virtual forum on Nov. 13 and 14, to examine issues under the theme of “bridging divides in the wake of a global pandemic.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a spotlight on societal divisions in Canada and around the world,” said George Furey, speaker of the Senate of Canada. “As these rifts increase in scale, so too does the responsibility of policy-makers to bridge the gaps. Together with governments, institutions and communities, the Senate of Canada looks forward to contributing to solutions to address these complex issues.”

The Victoria Forum will be held under a broader theme in November 2021, which will include a series of panels, plenaries and think-tank style sessions, all designed to create space for evidence-based discussions. Policy-makers, business leaders, academics, youth community groups, non-governmental organizations and Indigenous communities will be participants in the event.


University of Victoria

