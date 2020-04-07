UVic closes Finnerty Gardens and popular dog park Cedar Corner

Regular dog walkers to Cedar Corner sent elsewhere during pandemic

The University of Victoria has temporarily closed popular off-leash dog walking park Cedar Hill Corner, and the revered Finnerty Gardens, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

UVic administration said it is a tough decision as they are aware the properties are frequented by visitors to campus, adding people’s health and safety are the top priority.

The parks were closed on March 30.

Word on the street is the UVic off-leash dog park is now closed. That displaces dozens of visitors per day, hundreds per week. Where are you walking your dog during the COVID-19 crisis?

Write-in answers welcome! #yyj — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) April 6, 2020

Earlier in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced province-wide closures, Saanich council considered a seasonal ban of dogs at Cadboro-Gyro Park and beach. The conversation was highly divisive and has been tabled until the summer.

The Capital Regional District, the District of Saanich and other municipalities in Greater Victoria have also temporarily closed community spaces and parks.

Finnerty Gardens, a 2.7-hectare botanical garden, is on the southeast edge of campus at Cedar Hill Cross Road and University Drive. Cedar Hill Corner is at the southeast quadrant of the university, bound by Cedar Hill Cross Road, Crestview Road and Mystic Vale.

The university continues to follow the advice and guidance from governments and health authorities concerning the health and safety of our community and will re-open these university properties as appropriate.

