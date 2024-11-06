UVic launches new Faculty of Health to meet growing health-care needs

Students can now apply to the new faculty, with the first cohort of students starting in May 2025

The University of Victoria is establishing a new Faculty of Health to tackle the growing complexities of health care in Canada through expanded research, academic programs, and community partnerships.

The faculty will officially open on May 1 of next year, incorporating six schools: Medical Sciences; Nursing; Exercise Science, Physical and Health Education; Public Health and Social Policy; Social Work; and Health Information Science, along with UVic’s graduate programs in counselling and clinical psychology.

More than 200 faculty members working in health and wellness will join the initiative, consolidating UVic’s research and educational resources in this field.

“Health care is one of the top concerns of our time,” said Kevin Hall, UVic president. “We have a critical need for more nurses and a wide range of health and wellness practitioners, now and for the future.”

The new faculty structure is expected to increase experiential learning opportunities for students, including paid co-ops and practicums in a research-focused environment. Notable UVic programs include Canada’s first health informatics program, the only dual master’s degree in nursing and health informatics, and an accredited Health Terminology Standards certificate.

In alignment with UVic’s Indigenous Plan 2023, the Faculty of Health will also include Indigenous perspectives in its programming through a distinctions-based approach.

Future students can now apply to the new faculty, with the first cohort of students starting in May 2025. For more information, visit uvic.ca/health.