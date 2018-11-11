61,000 Canadians died during the First World War. Overall, 630,000 Canadian men and women served during the First World War, with 425,000 going overseas. (Vimy Foundation)

UVic military historian sees paralles between eve of First World War and today

David Zimmerman says period leading up to centennial has heightened interest

When Canadians mark the centennial of the end of the First World on Nov. 11, they will do so with the knowledge that the last veteran, who fought in the First World War, John Babcock, died almost a decade ago.

This fact threatens to rob the centennial of its significance, suggests David Zimmerman, professor of military history at the University of Victoria.

“In one way, it’s not relevant because we have lost that personal connection to those, who have served,” he said.

But on the other hand, the event is relevant, because the four-year-period that start with the centennial of the war’s outbreak in 2014 leading up to next week has renewed public interest in the sacrifices during the war and its long-term consequences, he said.

RELATED: Saanich Archives pieces together memories of First World War

Zimmerman said they include among others the current state of the Middle East following the collapse of the Ottoman empire, which had fought alongside the Central Powers of Germany and Austria-Hungary. It lost its possessions in the Middle East and their respective transformations into French and English mandates set the stage for the current political geography of the Middle East, which shows little respect for pre-existing ethnic and religious divisions.

While the Second World War re-scrambled the changed European borders that had emerged after the First World War, recent and current tensions between the various successor states of the former Yugoslavia in Europe’s Balkan region, remain a legacy of the First World War, said Zimmerman.

RELATED: New signs will memorialize Saanich’s Shelbourne Street

The First World War also established the idea of an international organization to resolve international disputes, he said.

While the League of Nations failed following its creation, the idea behind it has survived in the form of United Nations, he said.

Finally, for Canada, the war represented a coming of age, during which it forged its independence from the United Kingdom, he said.

RELATED: Lieutenant governor to re-dedicate Saanich’s Shelbourne Street

The First World War, along with the Second World, and the Cold War, represents one of the three events that defined the 20th century, said Zimmerman.

While the current political period has inspired many to draw parallels with the 1930s defined by militarism and fascism, Zimmerman also points out that the eve of the First World War also featured many elements present today.

They include the breaking of national borders through mass migration, conflicts in eastern Europe and the Middle East, as well as nationalism and jingoism.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Oak Bay salutes veterans during emotional ceremony marking 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

Just Posted

UVic military historian sees paralles between eve of First World War and today

David Zimmerman says period leading up to centennial has heightened interest

Memories of an uncle and Remembrance Day

Father-figure remembered fondly

Routine Spitfire raids of Europe isn’t something you forget

Peninsula man recalls days of war

One day of remembering not enough for Colwood veteran

Gene Sheplawy served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 30 years

Oak Bay salutes veterans during emotional ceremony marking 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

Hill Wilson was not yet 17 when he joined the Canadian merchant… Continue reading

Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist

Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria

Most ceremonies start at 10:50 on Sunday, Nov. 11

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 9 to 11

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

Vancouver Island mom warns of candy-luring incident

A Courtenay mother is speaking out after a man was reported to… Continue reading

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Most Read