UVic political historian Dr. Penny Bryden at the Victoria harbourfront in August 2019. (Credit: UVic Photo Services)

UVic ranks financial scandals as the worst in Canadian politics

The University of Victoria finds Canadians are most bothered by financial scandals.

University of Victoria political historian, Penny Bryden, found that Canadians are more bothered my misspent taxpayers’ dollars than any other political scandal.

In her latest research, Bryden found that while United States and United Kingdom voters are absorbed by sex scandals, “in Canada, we get outraged about misspent money more than anything else. Money is rarely far from the centre of a Canadian political scandal.”

Bryden has recorded more than 1,000 financial scandals in Canada since 1867. The first major political scandal was in 1873, resulting in the downfall of Sir John A. Macdonald and his Conservative government. More recently was the sponsorship scandal, which was contributed to the downfall of the federal Liberals in 2006.

RELATED: Canadians are politically polarized, but social media likely not culprit: study

Bryden organizes scandals into six categories: financial, crisis, loyalty, sex, security, and entitlement. Scandals also have three components: a transgressive act, the attempt to coverup, and traction with the public.

Due to these categories, Bryden doesn’t believe the SNC-Lavalin affair qualifies as a scandal. “Political parties can be hurt by things that aren’t scandals.”

A database of Bryden’s research will be made available so researchers in other fields and continue to identify and analyze Canadian political scandals.

SEE ALSO: Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers in Greater Victoria

 

UVic political historian Dr. Penny Bryden in front of the BC Legislature, August 2019. (Credit: UVic Photo Services)

Previous story
Bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway slows traffic
Next story
Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Just Posted

Clean Up the Shores returns to Victoria’s Inner Harbour

VicPD, GVHA, businesses, volunteers clean garbage from Victoria shoreline

Mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Metchosin ‘horse hero’ vying for Horse Canada prize

Paula Leweke rescues 10 horses a year from slaughter

UVic ranks financial scandals as the worst in Canadian politics

The University of Victoria finds Canadians are most bothered by financial scandals.

Bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway slows traffic

Reports show a bus crashed through a highway median

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

30-foot boat, gear and ‘significant’ amount of fish seized in Gold River after DFO/RCMP investigation

‘Blatant violations and disrespect for conservation efforts’

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

Most Read