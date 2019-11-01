UVic receives $1.6 million donation from long-time patron

Archival photo of Roger J. Bishop in the previous space o UVic Special Collections and University Archives in the McPherson Library (photo undated). (File credit: University Archives)

The University of Victoria is the recipient of a $1.6 million donation to the Faculty of Fine Arts.

Long-time professor and UVic supporter Roger J. Bishop put forward the donation from his and his late wife, Ailsa’s, estate to create three new endowments: the Ailsa and Roger Bishop Entrance Scholarship in Theater, the Roger J. Bishop Writing Prize and the Ailsa and Roger Bishop Travel Award in Music.

Funds also went towards a number of gifts-in-kind to the Special Collections, including Indigenous woven artwork and contemporary artifacts, as well as as funding to purchase materials for research in English language and literature.

“We are honoured to be a recipient of Professor Bishop’s generosity and passion for collecting,” said Lara Wilson, UVic director of Special Collections and university archivist. “Victoria College’s, and subsequently UVic Libraries’, rare and unique collections grew under his vision and dedication.”

Bishop began teaching at the Victoria College in 1941, which later turned into UVic in 1963 where he continued. Bishop was the head of the English department from 1945 to 1967.

Bishop and his wife have been longtime supporters of the school, helping to establish the UVic theatre department– which now hosts the 208-seat Roger Bishop Theatre – and the university library’s rare book holdings.

“Roger’s commitment to education and passion for learning will live on through these gifts,” said Carmen Charette, vice-president of external relations. “The creation of these new student awards, the existing bursary in English and his enduring support of UVic Libraries all stand as a remarkable tribute to Roger’s lifetime of support to the university and also as an example of the extraordinary impact that estate giving can have on the experiences of our students.”

