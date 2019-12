Traffic was briefly impacted Friday evening on Sinclair Road near the University of Victoria after a truck lost some of its load.

Drivers were turned away eastbound on Sinclair for a time while Saanich Fire Department helped clear the lanes after items fell from the back of a truck.

The road near the roundabout on Sinclair reopened around 6:30 p.m.

