University of Victoria students are calling for the closure of UVic campuses due to COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

UVic students call for closure of campus due to COVID-19

More than 1,000 signatures gathered on online petition in one day

More than 1,000 people have signed a student-led petition to shut down the University of Victoria Campus due to the presence of COVID-19 on the Island.

A change.org petition started by Alexia Benn on Wednesday had almost reached its goal of 1,500 signatures by Thursday morning.

ALSO READ: Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps responds to Island’s first case of COVID-19

“There are almost 100 cases in Canada, almost 40 in B.C.,” Benn wrote “Given the high volume of students who rely on public transportation, attending classrooms, studying in the library, and eating in common areas will inevitably increase rates of exposure … We must act now to keep students, their families, and the community safe. If we wait until there is a case at the University of Victoria, it will be too late.”

On Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed one case of COVID-19 had been found on Vancouver Island, though an exact location was not disclosed.

READ MORE: First presumptive COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

“We must all step up our social distancing,” Henry said. “This is not forever, it is for the coming weeks.”

Also on Wednesday, UVic CEO Jamie Cassels put out a statement discussing UVic’s response to COVID-19.

“Though we continue to believe the risk of transmission on our campus is currently low, last week I activated the university’s emergency response protocol and established the Emergency Operations Centre to start planning for a response to an outbreak of the virus on campus,” Cassels wrote. “We are also working with our local, provincial and federal partners to address the impacts of COVID-19 based on the best available public health expertise and recommendations.”

More to come…

nicole.crescezi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

CoronavirusUVic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

UVic students call for closure of campus due to COVID-19

More than 1,000 signatures gathered on online petition in one day

First presumptive COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps responds to Island’s first case of COVID-19

First Vancouver Island case announced Wednesday by province

Planet Organic closes all 11 stores across Canada, including Saanich Centre location

‘There were too many factors working against us to continue operating,’ CEO wrote to staff

Oak Bay implements social distancing measures, recommends watching council from home

Social distancing measures implemented to combat flu virus

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

BC Green Party cancels all public events due to COVID-19 concerns

Party encourages members of the public to convene virtually when possible

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Most Read