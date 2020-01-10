UVic students walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

One year ago the RCMP descended on a camp that had been blocking access to a pipeline site

On Jan. 8, 2019 Hundreds of people came to the B.C. legislature Tuesday to stand in solidarity with Unist’ot’en and Gitdumt’en First Nations during an international Day of Action. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Students from the University of Victoria will be walking out of classes on Friday morning in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

One year ago on Jan. 7, RCMP descended on Wet’suwet’en traditional lands to enforce an interim injunction granted by the B.C. Supreme court. The injunction was to remove two First Nation camps at Gidimt’en checkpoint that had been blocking access to an LNG pipeline construction site in northwestern B.C.. On that day, 14 people were arrested.

READ MORE: Hundreds rally in Victoria for Wet’suwet’en pipeline protesters

On Jan. 8, 2019, hundreds of people gathered at the BC Legislature in protest of the arrests.

This week, the Wet’suwet’en people have called for an International Week of Solidarity from Jan. 7 to 12.

Starting at 11 a.m., students will walk out of classes and march around Ring Road before heading down to the BC Legislature to join UVic student Kolin Sutherland Wilson, who will be striking for one week.

So far more than 140 people have confirmed attendance of the march on the event’s Facebook page.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram