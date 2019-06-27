Vacation can’t break B.C. residents connection to technology

Survey shows 15 per cent of B.C. residents choose a staycation so not to leave pets behind

Sunwing’s national survey comparing staycation and vacation trends has found British Columbian residents are above the national average for feeling unrested after a staycation and are above the national average for staying connected to technology while on a vacation. (File Photo Black Press Media)

With so much beauty to explore on the Island, it can be easy to forget the rest of the world exists. And while we’re known for our laid-back lifestyle, a recent survey shows British Columbians are in need of a real vacation now more than ever.

Sunwing’s national survey comparing staycation and vacation trends has found B.C. residents are above the national average for feeling unrested after a staycation and are above the national average for staying connected to technology while on a vacation.

More than half of residents did not feel rested after their last staycation and four out of 10 resident stayed connected to technology.

British Columbia ranked as the second worst province for disconnecting from technology while on vacation, coming in just after Manitoba.

According to survey results, 15 per cent of British Columbians chose a staycation over a vacation because they don’t want to leave their pets at home.