Little brown bat wing with White Nose Syndrome. (submitted)

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Be aware of little brown bats that could latch onto your camper, hiding in the nooks and crannies of trailers or campers, before inadvertently being brought into B.C.

The province is asking for residents to check for stowaway bats in their vehicles while travelling this summer before returning back to the B.C..

The concern is that some of these bats could be carrying a fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome, a disease that is not dangerous to people or pets, but has killed millions of bats in eastern North America.

While it hasn’t taken hold in B.C. yet, it has recently arrived in nearby Washington State, the ministry of environment said, leaving B.C.’s chief veterinary officer concerned.

Travellers are asked to check under any small compartments where a bat could hide, such as closed umbrellas, awnings or gear racks.

If a bat is found, the ministry says to use a thick towel or oven mitts to remove it, gently nudge it into a container and safely release it.

If you find one in your vehicle after a long trip, the ministry asks you notify the B.C. Wildlife Health Program or the B.C. Community Bat Program at 1-855-922-2287.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?
Next story
Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Just Posted

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

UPDATE: VicPD defend decision not to warn public after initial attack

String of assaults downtown Wednesday night left several people with serious injuries

Touch a Truck event returns to raise money for cancer research

The Touch a Truck event is returning for its 7th year. Kids… Continue reading

Meet the pharaohs: RBCM Egyptian exhibit now open

Over 300 original artifacts are on display in Victoria from museums around the world

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

Canadians gathered for early-morning broadcast of marriage between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search for Ben Kilmer

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Roadrunners repeat as Island soccer champs, move on to provincials

Reynolds top Claremont in Saanich shootout

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Most Read