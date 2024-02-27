Valuable watches stolen in smash-and-grab break-in at Nanaimo jewelry store

Gold and Silver Guy loses $3,000 worth of watches in crime Feb. 25

A suspect smashed his way into a Nanaimo jewelry store, stole watches, and got away on a bicycle.

The Gold and Silver Guy store on Townsite Road, which specializes in buying and selling precious metal watches, jewelry, coins and other items, lost an estimated $3,000 worth of timepieces and other items when a man on a bike rode up, smashed one of the store’s front windows and grabbed the items before riding off at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said officers responded to a glass-break alarm.

“They arrived on scene to find the front window broken, the display case emptied … the items taken consisted of assorted watches and jewelry,” he said.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage, which showed a suspect wearing a hoodie and gloves with face covered.

“Because of the fact that the person was seen on a bicycle, police dog services were not called,” O’Brien said. “Forensics was not called due to the fact that the individual was wearing gloves.”

It was the 24th break-in over 25 years at owner Jeff Ross’s chain stores.

“We are certainly willing to work with the individual and help him on target-hardening his property,” O’Brien said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

