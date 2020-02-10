Softwood lumber exports from British Columbia to global markets dropped by 25 per cent in terms of value in 2019 compared to 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Value of B.C. exports down 6.4 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018

Slumping sales for various wood related products accounted for the drop

Slumping exports of various wood products accounted for a significant drop in provincial exports in 2019 compared to 2018.

Exports originating from British Columbia dropped 6.4 per cent in value in 2019 compared to 2018, according to B.C. Statistics.

Softwood lumber exports dropped 25.7 per cent due to a combination of U.S. tariffs as well as falling demand. Solid wood products slumped 20.0 per cent in 2019. Shipments of logs (minus 10.7 per cent), softwood plywood and veneer (minus 19.1 per cent), other panel products (minus 19.3 per cent), cedar shakes and shingles (minus 3.9 per cent) and “other” solid wood products (minus three per cent).

RELATED: MLA Adam Olsen calls for ‘substantial’ changes in provincial economy

RELATED: COLUMN: And now the bad news about B.C.’s economy

“Elsewhere in the forest sector, there was also a 20 per cent drop in the value of shipments of pulp and paper products,” reads an accompanying analysis. “Exports of pulp plunged 22.2 per cent, while there were also drops in shipments of newsprint (minus 6.2 per cent), other paper and paperboard (minus 13.1 per cent) and other pulp and paper products (minus 11 per cent).

Meanwhile, shipments of energy (2.3 per cent), agriculture and food products (8.6 per cent) and fish products (1.7 per cent) rose, along with exports of machinery and equipment (6.5 per cent).

All major foreign markets imported fewer products from British Columbia by value, including United States (minus 2.8 per cent), Mainland China (minus 3.6 per cent), Japan (minus 12.9 per cent), South Korea (minus 11.8 per cent), the European Union (minus 13.2 per cent), India (minus 0.2 per cent) and Taiwan (minus 13.7).

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports
Next story
90-unit apartment building proposed for Sooke Road in Langford

Just Posted

Esquimalt adds more legislation for private docks in its waterways

More than 30 docks had been put into the Gorge Waterway without proper zoning

Value of B.C. exports down 6.4 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018

Slumping sales for various wood related products accounted for the drop

90-unit apartment building proposed for Sooke Road in Langford

Building would contribute to neighbourhood centre on Sooke Road

Saanich to pitch One Planet framework for sustainable living to other Island municipalities

Saanich joined the One Planet Cities Project in 2018

Saanich karate kid to represent Vancouver Island at upcoming BC Games

Three other club members to attend as coach, officials

VIDEO: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Bong Joon Ho’s satire took best director, best original screenplay and best international film

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

New Island team aimed at rejuvenating boys softball

Orange Sox hope to play in 2020 and 2022 B.C. Summer Games

Abbotsford golfer Nick Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second PGA Tour victory means spot in 2020 Masters

Canadian basketball legend Bill Robinson dead at 71

Prolific player put Island town on the map and steered the national team at the 1976 Olympics

Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

Miles Meester was last seen Thursday evening

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Most Read