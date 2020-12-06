Value of building permits up 46 per cent in Sidney through 2020

Value of 2020 building permits up 46 per cent in Sidney through 2020, two larger projects face uncertain future. (Black Press Media File)

The value of building permits in Sidney has risen by more than $20 million to more than $72 million in 2020 compared to the same period last year thanks to several major construction projects underway in the downtown core.

But at least one, possibly two future downtown projects face an uncertain futures.

The overall figures through 10 months appeared in a monthly building permit report before Sidney council Nov. 23.

It shows an increase in the number of permits issued for multiple-family projects to nine through to and including October 2020 from five during the same period last year with values of those developments almost doubling to $61.2 million from $34.1 million. Many of those projects also include commercial components and staff predict an uptick in commercial permits as they require separate permits once the buildings housing them are complete.

But the public also heard the development permit for a proposed six-storey building with 12 residential units in the 9800-block of Third Street lapsed on Oct. 13 following its approval in August 2018.

The public heard from staff that the municipality has not received an application from the developers of that project, who would have to re-apply.

The public also heard the development permit for a four-storey, multi-family development with 31 units proposed off Henry Avenue between Third and Fourth streets will expire on Dec. 14. Staff does not expect the developers to apply for a building permit by that date.

Echoing earlier comments from Coun. Terri O’Keeffe, Coun. Chad Rintoul said “this certainly is an indicator” of the community’s economic health and direction “when you see development permits expire, obviously for various reasons, but seemingly they are not moving ahead any time soon.”

