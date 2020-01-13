Value of new building permits dropped by almost 30 per cent across Greater Victoria between November 2019 and November 2018 (Black Press Media File)

Value of new building permits in Greater Victoria down almost 30 per cent

Year-to-year drop of 27.9 per cent consistent with other figures

New figures confirm construction is slowing down in the Greater Victoria region.

The value of new building permits in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMAs) dropped 27.9 per cent during the 12 months between November 2018 and November 2019.

Whereas municipalities issued new building permits worth $121.9 million in November 2018, the value of those permits reached just $87.9 million.

Among the four CMAs in B.C., Victoria recorded the second-largest drop, behind Vancouver CMA where new building permits dropped 42.1 per cent. Kelowna recorded a drop of 16.6 per cent, while Abbotsford-Mission recorded an increase of 94.1. Looking across Canada, new building permits dropped by 8.6 per cent for Canadian CMAs as whole, meaning that Victoria’s drop was worse than elsewhere.

RELATED: Housing starts, value of building permits down across Greater Victoria

The drop is consistent with other figures that have shown declining construction activity across the region and growing concerns about the state of the provincial economy, especially in the resource sector. This said, the provincial economy has also seen some positives. Changes to mortgage lending rules dating back three years with minor revisions along the way coupled with what some are uncertainty-causing municipal rules are also likely culprits for the slow-down.

Preliminary housing data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CHMC) shows new construction starts in Greater Victoria dropped seven per cent between January and November 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The drop happened across all types of buildings with starts for single family homes dropping 23 per cent, and a combined three per cent for all other types.

Experts, however, have noted that construction is slowing down after years of historic growth. This said, the slow-down has been especially notable in British Columbia, where the value of new building permits dropped 24.3 per cent year-to-year, the third-largest among the 10 provinces, with the national rate dropping 2.7 per cent.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent lowest in Canada
Next story
Public hearing scheduled to gather input on cannabis production and temporary use permit

Just Posted

UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels all remaining Sunday sailings between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver

BC Ferries has promised additional sailings for Monday morning

Dog-grooming shop plans to relocate following roof collapse at Colwood Corners

Kathy’s Mutt Cuts hopes to re-open near Six Mile Pub by Feb. 1

Value of new building permits in Greater Victoria down almost 30 per cent

Year-to-year drop of 27.9 per cent consistent with other figures

Organizers add second day to PhenomaCon, West Shore’s only fan convention

Event takes place at West Shore Parks and Rec on July 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Public hearing scheduled to gather input on cannabis production and temporary use permit

Council will hold a special council meeting so locals can voice their views on five agenda items

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

All-stars Pettersson, Markstrom power Canucks to 4-1 win over Wild

Captain Horvat scores pair of goals for Vancouver

Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom responded via a five minute long Facebook video.

Most Read