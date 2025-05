Racers bound for Comox in first day of racing

Teams set sail from Nanaimo today on a 14-day competition at sea.

The Van Isle 360 International Yacht Race began Saturday, May 31, with 45 teams set to circle Vancouver Island, starting from Nanaimo, with stops that include Comox, Campbell River, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Ucluelet and Victoria and concluding June 14 back in Nanaimo.

The race takes place every two years and covers 580 nautical miles.

For more information, go to www.vanisle360.com/.