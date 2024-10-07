Van loaded with 100 litres of gasoline set ablaze outside Vancouver city hall

Man, 78, charged after firefighters extringuished blaze, recover several unburned cannisters

Police in Vancouver say a 78-year-old man has been charged after setting fire to a van filled with containers of gasoline outside city hall.

The department had previously confirmed on social media that Vancouver Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze Sunday night and found about 100 litres of unburned gasoline in canisters inside the car.

Police now say charges of arson, mischief, possession of explosives with the intent to endanger life or damage property and possession of incendiary material have been approved against the suspect by the BC Prosecution Service.

Fire department information officer Matthew Trudeau says several people reported the incident and firefighters were deployed around 5:15 p.m.

He says six fire trucks were sent to the blaze — which was soon deemed incendiary — and crews remained on scene for about two hours.

Police closed West 12th Avenue between Cambie and Yukon for their arson investigation, but it had reopened by Monday morning.

They confirmed in the social media post Sunday that a man had been arrested and no one was hurt.

Police reiterated in Monday’s news release that they believe the suspect acted alone and that it was an isolated incident.