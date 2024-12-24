 Skip to content
Vancouver Airport janitors suspend strike escalation after tentative deal

Unionized workers had planned to set up lawful picket lines at YVR during busy travel day
The Canadian Press
Striking janitors at the Vancouver International Airport say they have suspended a planned Christmas Eve escalation after reaching a tentative deal with their employer Alpine Building Maintenance.

Janitors with Local 2 of the Service Employees International Union say they had planned to set up lawful picket lines at undisclosed areas of the airport during the busy travel day.

The 233 cleaners at the airport had been striking at a designated area of the airport since Thursday.

The union says arrangements are being made for workers to vote on the proposed deal and if approved, the strike will be over.

The cleaners, who have been without a contract since September, have been pushing for higher wages.

SEIU Local 2 says it represents 20,000 workers in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

