Vancouver apartment fire sends 8 people to hospital, displaces 38

Early morning blaze strikes complex in city’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Officials with the City of Vancouver say eight people have been taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.

A statement from the city says the fire began at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and firefighters arrived “immediately” to fight the flames and evacuate residents.

The city says police and paramedics were at the scene to help get the injured to care, although it’s not clear how serious their injuries were.

The statement says the Vancouver Emergency Management Agency has registered 20 of 38 displaced residents and it’s working with the property owner, BC Housing, to contact the rest of those who have been forced out of their homes.

It says displaced residents will be provided short-term accommodation as well as food, clothing, and other items through Emergency Support Services.

The statement says there will be a full investigation to determine what happened.

The emergency management agency is supporting “limited re-entry” for residents to recover some belongings, the city adds.