Vancouver approves high-density Jericho Lands project criticized by some residents

Vancouver’s city council has approved a high-density development concept for a 36-hectare site on the city’s west side, involving 13,000 new homes.

The Council says the Jericho Lands Policy Statement sets the direction for development of the land owned by a joint venture that includes three First Nations.

It says the project unfolding over 25 to 30 years will potentially house 24,000 residents and include 8 hectares of parks and 4 hectares of public space.

The land is owned by the Canada Lands Company and MST Nations — Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh.

The council voted to advance the proposal after two hours of public comments at a meeting Wednesday, according to posts by the Vancouver City Clerk on social media.

The project had been opposed by some residents, including the group Jericho Coalition that says the plan fails to deliver “livable density” and will create “Metrotown by the sea” in reference to British Columbia’s largest shopping mall.

