Vancouver businesses selling bear spray illegally, undercover officers find

New bylaw restricts sales to minors and requires spray be locked up, but not all shops complying

A bylaw intended to curb bear spray-related crime in Vancouver is not being followed as directed, according to an undercover police operation.

The Vancouver Police Department says it had officers disguise themselves as shoppers and purchase bear spray from 28 businesses between Oct. 16 and Dec. 15 last year. Ten of the 28 shops failed to check officers’ ID and ensure they were at least 19 years old.

Under the bylaw change made in March 2023, Vancouver retailers are prohibited from selling bear spray to anyone aged 18 or younger and anyone who doesn’t present ID. They’re also required to store the spray in a locked area and maintain records of each sale.

VPD says it issued a total of $20,000 in fines against the 10 businesses.

Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement that the operation shows more work needs to be done in educating retailers on the new bylaw.

It was brought into effect in response to the large number of crimes VPD says officers were responding to involving bear spray. Between 2018 and 2022, the police department says it investigated 3,000 violent offences involving the spray.

In numerous cases, VPD says young people were purchasing bear spray as a means of self defence, sometimes bringing it into schools and community centres.

Following Vancouver’s decision, the B.C. government said it was also looking into a province-wide ban, but hasn’t issued any decisions.

Carrying bear-spray remains legal for use in wilderness situations. However, people caught carrying it while walking in an urban area may be charged for carrying a concealed weapon under s. 90 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

