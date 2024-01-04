 Skip to content
Vancouver constable charged with assault: Prosecution service

Charge stems from an incident at the Vancouver Police Department jail on Jan. 7, 2023
Lauren Collins
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. A Vancouver Special Municipal Constable has been charged with assault, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service on Jan. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A constable working for the Vancouver Police Department has been charged with assault, the B.C. Prosecution Service says.

Charges against Const. Omar Ahmed Flores were announced Thursday (Jan. 4), dating back to an incident in the Vancouver Police Department jail on Jan. 7, 2023.

Ahmed Flores is a Vancouver Special Municipal Constable. Special constables can work as jail guards, community safety personnel or traffic authority.

B.C. Prosecution Service says Ahmed Flores first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24 in Vancouver Provincial Court.

