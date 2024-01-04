Vancouver constable charged with assault: Prosecution service

Charge stems from an incident at the Vancouver Police Department jail on Jan. 7, 2023

A constable working for the Vancouver Police Department has been charged with assault, the B.C. Prosecution Service says.

Charges against Const. Omar Ahmed Flores were announced Thursday (Jan. 4), dating back to an incident in the Vancouver Police Department jail on Jan. 7, 2023.

Ahmed Flores is a Vancouver Special Municipal Constable. Special constables can work as jail guards, community safety personnel or traffic authority.

B.C. Prosecution Service says Ahmed Flores first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24 in Vancouver Provincial Court.

