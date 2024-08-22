 Skip to content
Vancouver cop could be charged after collision injures pedestrian

Crown to consider watchdog’s findings of a possible offence in relation to use of police vehicle
The Canadian Press
A Vancouver Police Department patrol car is shown in Vancouver, B.C. on May. 31. The Independent Investigations Office says the decision to charge a Vancouver Police officer for hitting a pedestrian on Commercial Drive last year is now with prosecutors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The Independent Investigations Office is asking prosecutors to consider charges against a Vancouver Police officer whose vehicle hit a pedestrian in the city’s Eastside last year.

It says in a statement that the officer was responding to a call on the evening of Sept. 29 when his vehicle hit the woman on Commercial Drive.

It says she was treated by firefighters at the scene, but got medical treatment on her own.

The civilian-led police watchdog says the VPD reported the woman’s injury to the office a month later, and investigators concluded it met the threshold of “serious harm” under the provincial Police Act.

The statement says the police officer “may have committed an offence in relation to the use of their police vehicle” and it has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for possible charges.

It says charges will only be approved if prosecutors decide there’s a “substantial likelihood of conviction” and if the charges are in the public interest.