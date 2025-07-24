Vancouver FC pres lauds outgoing coach, but says results 'not good enough'

Interim head coach Marty Nash is to bring stability, will be considered for permanent role

Martin Nash will be the new interim coach of Vancouver FC, club president and CEO Rob Friend confirmed during a press conference the afternoon of Wednesday, July 23.

Nash, brother of basketball star and coach Steve Nash, was a pro soccer player with a career that took him throughout North America, including spending time with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Friend said the team has parted ways with former head coach Afshin Ghotbi, following three seasons in which the club has struggled to eke out wins in the Canadian Premier League.

"We're excited to have Marty take the reins of the club," Friend said.

Ghotbi was one of the most passionate people in the sport, and would have taken a bullet for the club, Friend said.

"Unfortunately, the first person to go is always the head coach," Friend said.

He said that you can't point the finger at just one person for the performance of a soccer club.

"At the end of the day we all know the results – it's not good enough," he said.

As interim coach, Nash will bring stability, Friend said. He said a search has begun for a new permanent head coach, and that Nash's name will be in the mix for the job.

"Any interim role, it's an opportunity," he said. "He's got the first shot at it."

There was no immediate deadline to find a new permanent coach. The hiring could come as early as next week, or into next seasons.

Vancouver FC has had challenges on and off the field, Friend said.

But he pointedly quashed rumours that the club would be moving, and said the club intends to stay in Langley.

"There's never been a plan to move the team," Friend said.

He said Vancouver FC is working with the Township of Langley, which owns their stadium at the Langley Events Centre, as well as local stakeholders including the Langley United Soccer Association (LUSA).

Getting more fans in the seats has been a struggle, and the team is hoping that if they can win more and play exciting soccer, they can draw in more people, Friend said.

"The Township has been an incredible partner," he added.

He said the club is working with the Township to make their stadium a world-class facility.

As for whether Steven Nash might visit a future Vancouver FC game where his brother is coaching?

"You've got to ask Martin that question," said Friend.