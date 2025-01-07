Vancouver Island 'birth attendant' arrested for manslaughter

A warrant was issued for Gloria Lemay on Jan. 7, 2025 and she was arrested later the same day.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives issued a public advisory on Jan. 31, 2024 that it has received reports that Gloria Lemay may be offering midwifery services while prohibited from doing so. (Gloria Lemay/Facebook)

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives issued a public advisory on Jan. 31, 2024 that it has received reports that Gloria Lemay may be offering midwifery services while prohibited from doing so. (Gloria Lemay/Facebook) Advertisement

RCMP have arrested Gloria Lemay, a self-described childbirth advocate and birth attendant from Vancouver Island. She has been charged with manslaughter.

A warrant was issued for Lemay on Jan. 7, 2025 and she was arrested later the same day.



“On Dec. 27, 2023, a baby was delivered unresponsive at a private residence in Ladysmith," according to a press release issued by the Ladysmith RCMP. "Despite life-saving efforts from BC Emergency Health Services and follow-up palliative care, the infant died on Jan. 6, 2024.”



An investigation involving the Vancouver Island District General Investigation Section, the Ministry of Children and Family Development and the BC College of Nurses and Midwives and the BC Coroners Service was undertaken and 77-year-old Lemay was identified as the woman involved.



Investigators allege Lemay’s role in the birth led to the baby’s injuries and eventual death.



Lemay’s home was searched by the RCMP and officials from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives in January, 2024, after reports that she may be unlawfully offering midwifery services. The BCCNM appeared in BC Supreme Court on Jan. 25, 2024 and obtained an order to search her residence and seize evidence.

The BCCNM issued an advisory at that time that Lemay, who was permanently banned from offering midwifery services by a court order in 2000 that was updated in 2018, was continuing to act as a birth attendant in B.C., and may be offering midwifery services and performing restricted activities.



Lemay is also facing a civil lawsuit from a Chemainus family who allege that Lemay mishandled the birth of their son. They are seeking compensation for “psychological and physical harms collectively suffered due to the gross negligence and misrepresentations”, according to the suit. The child in that case was ultimately successfully born at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

She has not responded to the civil suit.