Vancouver Island bookstore's Transgender Visibility Day window display vandalized

Coho Books window display for Transgender Visibility Day was destroyed

Campbell River's Coho Books Transgender window display was vandalized and rearranged to spell "special persons."

"On Tuesday afternoon (April 1), I was alerted by a passerby of damage done to our acrylic window sign. It looks like the sign was burned off, and the letters were rearranged to spell "special persons," said Leah Jesse, the owner/operator of the store.

The display was up for Transgender Visibility Day.

Jesse called the RCMP and filed a report for vandalism and a possible hate crime. The Campbell River Mirror has reached out to the RCMP but has not heard back.

"There are a lot of unknowns because the act was not caught on camera," said Jesse. "We have had LGBTQ+ window displays in the past, but this was our first window display that we've done for March 31st Transgender Visibility Day so it's our theory that someone vandalized the sign in response to our display."

Jesse says the store is in contact with Grant Signs, the creator of the original sign, to replace the damaged sign.

"I don't know how much it's going to cost or if it's worth filing an insurance claim."