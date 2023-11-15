Vancouver Island businessman leaves $1m legacy gift to create scholarships

Comox Valley Community Foundation received $1 million bequest from the family of Rick Jackson

The Comox Valley Community Foundation is honoured to announce the receipt of a bequest from the family of Richard Jackson for $1 million to establish a scholarship fund benefiting graduating secondary school students in the Comox Valley.

Rick Jackson was a Comox Valley businessman and a quiet philanthropist, but most importantly he was a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather. The successful owner and operator of multiple businesses, he founded Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community with his business partner and was instrumental in its development, changing the landscape of the Comox Valley.

Jackson passed away in October 2022, and within his will, he directed his family to establish the scholarships as his legacy gift to the community to encourage and support Comox Valley secondary school graduates to pursue post-secondary education, both in vocational/trades training and university studies.

“While our dad loved his work, he had an insatiable thirst for learning, and was a humble, compassionate man with such a big heart, often helping those in need without them or anyone else knowing,” explained Tammy Garrett, Rick’s daughter. “Having only completed Grade 9 himself, my dad knew the value of education and loved to learn new things, which contributed to both his business success and his enjoyment of life. This gift ties it all together.”

“The Comox Valley Community Foundation is honoured to receive this most generous gift and administer the scholarships in partnership with the school district on behalf of the Jackson family,” said Christine Helpard, CVCF’s president. “Mr. Jackson’s thoughtful giving will offer an encouraging start to many local students faced with the increasing cost of living and education.”

Annual earnings from the invested funds are anticipated to provide more than $30,000 every year to support two new streams of scholarships starting in 2025:

• Rick Jackson Scholarship for Vocational and Trades Training

This scholarship is available to support a Comox Valley student(s) pursuing vocational and trades training at any public post-secondary institution.

• The Rick Jackson Scholarship for University Studies

This scholarship is available to support Comox Valley student(s) pursuing post-secondary education at a public, Canadian university located off Vancouver Island.

“This incredible gift will make a huge difference in the lives of students who receive these scholarships and Comox Valley Schools is very grateful for this generous legacy gift that Rick Jackson has left for our students,” said Michelle Waite, board chairperson, Comox Valley Schools. “We are heartened to see such a powerful investment in the future of our students. The establishment of these scholarships creates opportunities for our graduates that will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

More information about the Rick Jackson Scholarships, including scholarship criteria, amounts, and how to apply, will be announced in the fall of 2024.

To learn more about legacy giving and how to leave a gift to the community in your will, please visit www.cvcfoundation.org or call 250-338-8444.