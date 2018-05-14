The Kew Flagpole was one of the latest Chemainus murals installed above Back to Britain in December. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Vancouver Island communities among Expedia’s top 15 tourist destinations

Writer cites Chemainus and Ladysmith attractions, amenities that made a big impression on reviewers

Chemainus and Ladysmith have both been named among the top 15 vacation destinations in Canada by Expedia.

The top 15 destinations were ranked by analyzing thousands of verified Expedia user reviews from 2017. Ratings were weighed in four categories to determine each community’s final score and all destinations scored between 4.0 and 5.0 star rating out of 5.

“Everyone loves British Columbia, and Chemainus in particular got top marks from reviewers,” noted writer Jennifer Cuellar. “This pretty spot has a little bit of everything: beaches, mountains, and boutiques. While here, catch a show at the popular Chemainus Theatre, chow down on regional tapas at Sawmill Taphouse and Grill, and, if it’s summer, listen to Tuesday night music at Waterwheel Park.

“Ladysmith, British Columbia, is a cozy coastal destination that makes a big impression on guests,” added Cuellar. “Start your vacation off with a swim at Transfer Beach, or kayak around the shoreline when you rent from Sealegs Kayaking Adventures. If you’re more about that #artlife than #ruggedlife, there’s the 20th Annual Arts on the Avenue, where dozens of artists come together to showcase their latest creations.”

Gibsons was the only other B.C. community listed.

Also on the list were five Ontario communities: Stratford, Fort Erie, Ottawa, Niagara-On-The-Lake and Blue Mountain.

Rounding out the top 15, in no particular order, were: Wolfville and Membertou, Nova Scotia; Perce and Baie-D’Urfe, Quebec; Saskatoon; Three Hills, Alberta; and North Rustico, Prince Edward Island.

