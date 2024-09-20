Vancouver Island community limits use of election campaign signs

Candidates will be restricted to 12 public zones across the city of Colwood

Election signs in Colwood will be restricted to 12 public zones.

In time for the October provincial election, the City of Colwood has said it intends to introduce a new bylaw restricting where candidates can place campaign signs.

The new bylaw restricts the location of signs to 12 public zones on parcels of land next to local highways.

Candidates can place up to two small elections signs in each of the 12 zones, and one large election sign in up to five zones.

The zones have been identified by council staff who considered signage visibility, historical locations, public safety and areas that do not impede traffic intersections.

At a meeting on Monday (Sept. 9), councillors unanimously voted in favour of the first three readings of the bylaw.

The city will consider adopting the new bylaw at their meeting on Sept. 23, two days after the provincial election is called on Sept. 21.

To encourage candidates to comply with the incoming bylaw in the two days before the Sept. 23 meeting, councillors agreed to publicly announce their intent to adopt the signage restrictions as soon as possible.

It is hoped that the new bylaw will reduce the environmental impact of election signs, which are often made of plastic and used only once.

The issue of election signs littering public spaces has been a hot topic in recent months across Greater Victoria.

In an effort to reduce 'sign pollution', in July, the Town of View Royal enforced a ban on election signs on all public property, only permitting them on private land.

The Township of Esquimalt voted against a ban on election signs on public property in June. Esquimalt councillors argued that a ban would give incumbents an advantage over new candidates. It was also argued that signs help raise awareness of an election and without them, voter turnout could be impacted.