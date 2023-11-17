Vancouver Island cops seize 3D-printed ‘ghost’ guns, body armour

Langford investigators confiscate significant number of restricted and prohibited firearms

A 41-year-old Langford man is facing charges after West Shore RCMP seized a significant number of restricted and prohibited firearms.

West Shore RCMP executed search warrants and arrested the suspect on Nov. 7.

Investigators say they located and seized three fully loaded homemade 3D-printed ghost guns along with body armour, ammunition and other evidence that the suspect was 3D printing and manufacturing his own unregistered firearms.

West Shore RCMP say the man previously discharged a firearm near Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford on Feb. 20.

On March 6, RCMP asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect, and police said the search was successful after people released videos and photos.

The suspect has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, contravention of storage regulations and weapons manufacturing.

The investigation is ongoing, and West Shore RCMP say more charges are expected.

“The manufacture of homemade and 3D-printed firearms creates a huge risk to public safety and is something we take very seriously, and we would like to thank the public for assisting us in identifying the suspect,” Insp. Stephen Rose, operations officer of West Shore RCMP, said in a news release.

The suspect has no criminal record and has been released on an undertaking with a court date of Feb. 8.

