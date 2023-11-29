Vancouver Island couple planning East Coast holiday after Lotto 6/49 win

Patsy and Robert McNeilly are ‘extra’ excited to explore Canada’s East Coast after winning the $500,000 Extra prize from the Oct. 28 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I was inside Driftwood Mall and asked my son to scan the ticket because my eyesight was bad,” recalled Patsy of the moment she realized they won. “He told me that I won $500,000 and I said, ‘yeah right.’ The retailer confirmed the amount and tears were coming down, I just did not believe it!”

The ticket was also purchased at the Driftwood Mall BCLC lotto kiosk.

Patsy first shared the news with her husband, Robert.

“It took a while to settle in, it did not click!” added Robert.

Apart from visiting their grandchildren in the Okanagan, the Courtenay residents are excited to explore Canada’s East Coast and Ottawa. The couple also plans to pay off their mortgage and invest for retirement.

On how it feels to win the lottery?

“I think it’s the greatest thing on earth. Feeling of freedom,” said Patsy.