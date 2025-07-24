Vancouver Island Courage to Come Back winner making a difference

Alberni's Stan Price is de-stigmatizing his past drug addiction by giving back to his community

Stan Price was awarded a Courage to Come Back award at last month's ceremony.

After winning a Courage to Come Back Award earlier this year, Stan Price is grateful for being recognized on his journey of battling addiction and turning his life around.

Price was one of the four British Columbians recognized at the 27th annual Coast Mental Health Courage to Come Back awards gala in Vancouver. He is a recipient in the addiction category.

“It was a lot of emotions and everything leading up to the awards ... there are no words to explain the feeling,” Price said.

The Courage to Come Back Awards were first held in 1999. The awards recognizes individuals who have shown resilience and persevered through their struggles.

“It started as a way to combat the stigma around mental health. Sharing these amazing stories of people who have overcome adversity and given back in some way, felt like an amazing way to celebrate hidden heroes in the community,” said Sophie Kelk, senior manager for marketing and communications at the Coast Mental Health Foundation.

“The awards also bring to light the topic of mental health and raise funds for Coast Mental Health,” Kelk added.

Price, who grew up in Port Alberni, struggled with drug addiction at an early age, ultimately leading to jail, involvement in organized crime and living on the Downtown Eastside.

Eight years ago, Price made the decision to change this way of life after seeing the pain he was causing his family and loved ones.

Standing up on stage and being recognized was something he never imagined for himself a decade ago.

“I have moments of doubt all the time, but I know I can’t go back to that lifestyle because of how it made me feel and how it made others feel. I learned to love myself. I could never go back,” Price said.

Over the last few years, Price has been speaking and educating youth in the community, aiming to reduce crime rates and gang affiliations.

Price started the program Drug and Gang Education through the KidsPlay Foundation and gives presentations at high schools.

He says the program has gotten a huge response from the community.

“Sixteen- or 17-year-old kids have reached out to us saying, ‘I'm taking this and I need a way out,’ and we engage them in our programs,” he said.

He said he feels he is making a difference in teenagers' lives and has even attended interventions.

“Hearing it from somebody that has been through it, is totally different than an adult saying, ‘hey don’t do this.’”

Price says he does not shy away from telling teenagers his story if he notices similar patterns in their behaviour and who they associate with.

“I tell them, ‘I’ve been in your shoes, I’ve made the same choices you are making right now.’”

However, Price is still experiencing tragedy in his personal life. Last summer his brother overdosed in Port Alberni and died.

He wants to see changes in how addiction is perceived and handled within the community.

“It starts with harm reduction and showing people on the streets that there are people out there who care about them,” he said.

“People don’t choose this. Addiction is a disease and it starts with trauma,” he added.

In the future, Price hopes to move back to Port Alberni.

“I want to be able to help the community I grew up in,” he said.