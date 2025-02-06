Vancouver Island doctor resigns, put on leave over unsanctioned overdose sites

B.C. addictions Dr. Jess Wilder part of a group involved in pop-up sites at Nanaimo and Victoria

A Vancouver Island doctor involved in setting up unsanctioned overdose prevention sites has resigned from her positions with Island Health, claiming she was placed on leave as punishment for her public advocacy work.

Dr. Jess Wilder, a co-founder of the group Doctors for Safer Drug Policy, says in a resignation letter dated Feb. 5 that she’s leaving her positions with Island Health “immediately.”

Wilder says she was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 22 from her physician lead positions in harm reduction and education, and addiction medicine at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

She says in a separate letter addressed to colleagues at Island Health that she was placed on leave “pending investigation of alleged accusations” related to her “public advocacy work,” though it says she will continue her clinical and patient-facing work.

Wilder says the investigation is confidential and she directed questions to Dr. Ash Heaslip, with Island Health’s Addiction Medicine and Substance Use Program, and Dr. Randal Mason, the program’s regional medical director.

Doctors for Safer Drug Policy set up unauthorized overdose prevention sites at the Nanaimo hospital and at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria in November 2024, in an effort to pressure the provincial government to act on what the group says is an “unfulfilled promise to address drug use in hospitals.”